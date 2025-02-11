Collier Financial Buys Shares of 81,216 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Collier Financial purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.4% of Collier Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVW stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

