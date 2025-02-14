Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Grows Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Equitable by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equitable by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,282,137.85. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $364,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,221.85. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EQH opened at $53.75 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $54.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.