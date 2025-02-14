AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.63 on Thursday. AT&T has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.