Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.06.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.