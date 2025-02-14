Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Insider Sells $55,026.00 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) insider Zachary Katz sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 577,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,882. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zachary Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $50,151.20.

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of GRND stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRND. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Grindr in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRND. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Grindr by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

