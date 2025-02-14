Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Insider Sells $55,026.00 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) insider Zachary Katz sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 577,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,882. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zachary Katz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $50,151.20.
Grindr Price Performance
Shares of GRND stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grindr
Institutional Trading of Grindr
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRND. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Grindr by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grindr Company Profile
Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grindr
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.