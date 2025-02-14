Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DBD opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 361.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 350,808 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 446,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 162,975 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,379.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 115,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 460.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 99,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

