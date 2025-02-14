Clive Watson Purchases 175 Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £1,064 ($1,337.19).

discoverIE Group Stock Down 0.3 %

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 588.35 ($7.39) on Friday. discoverIE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 561 ($7.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 788 ($9.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88. The stock has a market cap of £570.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 674.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 651.94.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.40 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. discoverIE Group had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that discoverIE Group plc will post 37.5 earnings per share for the current year.

discoverIE Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.94) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

