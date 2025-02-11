Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.190-2.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

