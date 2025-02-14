Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $984.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

