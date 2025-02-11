Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 21508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CURB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

