Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 21508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.
The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01.
Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74.
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
