JSF Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

