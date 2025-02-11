iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is True Vision MN LLC’s 8th Largest Position

True Vision MN LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

