Pachira Investments Inc. Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $529.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $521.26 and its 200-day moving average is $495.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

