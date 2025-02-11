Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.23 and a 200 day moving average of $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

