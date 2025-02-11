Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,411.74. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $596,502. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 372,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $49,297,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 878,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 98,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

