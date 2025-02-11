Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. Marriott International updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.820-10.190 EPS.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

Marriott International stock opened at $304.45 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.35.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

