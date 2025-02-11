BostonPremier Wealth LLC Invests $875,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.5% of BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $268.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.30 and a 200-day moving average of $242.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.78 and a 12-month high of $268.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

