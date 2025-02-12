Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 445.3% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Apollo Silver Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of APGOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 114,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,657. Apollo Silver has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

