Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading Up 14% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) shot up 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 107,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 66,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.57 target price on Loncor Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Loncor Gold
Loncor Gold Price Performance
About Loncor Gold
Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Loncor Gold
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.