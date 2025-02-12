IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Trading Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $28.51. Approximately 16,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 59,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

IperionX Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a current ratio of 13.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in IperionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IperionX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IperionX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IperionX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

