Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 415.9% in January

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 415.9% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HENKY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 118,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,099. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

