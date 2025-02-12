Value Stocks To Research – February 09th

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, and Cloudflare are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are stocks that are considered to be trading at a lower price relative to their fundamental value, such as their earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors of value stocks believe these stocks are undervalued by the market and have the potential for capital appreciation in the long run. Value stocks typically have stable and consistent financial performance compared to growth stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $522.92. 29,508,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,763,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.26 and a 200 day moving average of $495.67. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. 55,208,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,534,215. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $93.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94.

Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Shares of NET traded up $25.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.88. 15,069,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,727. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $171.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

