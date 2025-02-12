Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of AGNPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,976. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

