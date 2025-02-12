Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of AGNPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,976. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.