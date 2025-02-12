Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.58 and last traded at $52.09. 50,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 171,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Cimpress Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,477,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

