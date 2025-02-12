Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCAX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bicara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 24,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,016. Bicara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $177,169,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,913,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,457.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,528 shares during the period.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.