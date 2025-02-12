TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 962 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after acquiring an additional 518,083 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,599,000 after acquiring an additional 548,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

