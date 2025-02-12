HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Trading Up 6% – What’s Next?

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.90 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.26 ($0.29). 81,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 238,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.27).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £30.92 million, a PE ratio of 400.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.30.
About HydrogenOne Capital Growth
HydrogenOne is the first London-listed hydrogen fund investing in clean hydrogen for a positive environmental impact. The Company was launched in 2021 with an investment objective to deliver an attractive level of capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focussed assets.
