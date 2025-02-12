Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $753.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $748.32 and a 200-day moving average of $770.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $596.48 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.08.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

