Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,567 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

