NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.04% and a negative net margin of 356.76%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 132,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.48. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

