NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.04% and a negative net margin of 356.76%.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 132,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.48. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
