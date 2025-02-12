SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09, Zacks reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.48%. SpartanNash updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 117,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.