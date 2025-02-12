Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 2,292 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $59,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

