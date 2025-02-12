Certuity LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Certuity LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Intel stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

