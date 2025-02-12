Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $41.03 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,635 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $41,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,343,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

