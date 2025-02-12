Avion Wealth Acquires 282 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avion Wealth raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 293.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,239,273.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,600.27. This represents a 31.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,381. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.41 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.