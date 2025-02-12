Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.10. 826,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,222. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
