Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.10. 826,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,222. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HQY shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

