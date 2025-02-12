Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Ben Stocks Sells 70,000 Shares

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($8.92), for a total value of £501,200 ($624,081.68).

Porvair stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 726 ($9.04). The company had a trading volume of 70,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 688.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 663.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £333.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,135.29 and a beta of 0.76. Porvair plc has a one year low of GBX 594 ($7.40) and a one year high of GBX 745.70 ($9.29).

Porvair (LON:PRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Porvair had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Porvair plc will post 39.0358613 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

