Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.20. 2,764,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.97. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

