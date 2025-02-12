Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 7,800.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Japan Exchange Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,398. Japan Exchange Group has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Exchange Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Shopify Confirms Stock Uptrend, New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.