Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 7,800.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Japan Exchange Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,398. Japan Exchange Group has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

