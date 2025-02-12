Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Grows By 4,600.0%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GXTG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

