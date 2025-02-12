Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNOV. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:BNOV opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

