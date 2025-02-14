Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. 178,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,088. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EEFT. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $1,008,392.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,575.73. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $5,547,344.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.