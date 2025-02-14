Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.85 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $81.85 million and $1.90 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 83,171,865 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official website is metall2.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

