Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.53. 5,568,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,999,965. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,468,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 395.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

