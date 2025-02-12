Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 17184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Lara Exploration Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$72.87 million, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.31.

About Lara Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.