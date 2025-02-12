NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 101,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 71,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
NexOptic Technology Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14.
About NexOptic Technology
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
