iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 162.6% from the January 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of IBTM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,849. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
