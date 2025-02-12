iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 162.6% from the January 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBTM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,849. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 759.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 426,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.