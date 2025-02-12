John Daunt Sells 2,767 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $92,473.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,386.78. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, John Daunt sold 4,546 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $144,017.28.

Liquidity Services stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 537,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,314. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.36. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 457,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

