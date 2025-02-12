Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Grows By 200.0%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Hysan Development Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HYSNY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Hysan Development has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $3.77.
Hysan Development Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hysan Development
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.