Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Grows By 200.0%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hysan Development Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSNY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Hysan Development has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

