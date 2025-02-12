Bradford A. Cowles Sells 25,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,224.80. The trade was a 60.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Core & Main Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CNM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Core & Main by 2,774.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 308,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 297,746 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $1,768,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $2,172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,483,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.
